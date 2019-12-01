Rita Ora Shares Amazing Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Rita Ora dominated the web with a recent swimsuit picture.

Ora, who is one of the best women on the internet, dropped a snap of herself in a black bikini, and it’s absolutely unreal. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The singing sensation isn’t known for holding back, but this shot might be on a whole different level than what we’re used to seeing from her. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, but be warned that it’s very scandalous. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Nov 30, 2019 at 2:06pm PST

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a fire post, and there’s no other way to spin it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Whenever she’s out there providing us with this kind of fire content, you know you’re in for a great time online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Oct 25, 2019 at 1:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Oct 15, 2019 at 2:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Sep 10, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 16, 2019 at 6:49pm PDT