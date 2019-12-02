Georgia Gibbs Heats Things Up With White Lingerie Shot
Georgia Gibbs did her best to torch the internet Monday when she dropped a couple of racy shots wearing little more than a bra top.
The stunning 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked perfect in the black-and-white shots she posted wearing barely the white top. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Good morning NYC by @bryanwhitely the last time I was here, which is your fav? 1,2? xx.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a black two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram