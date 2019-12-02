Georgia Gibbs Heats Things Up With White Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Georgia Gibbs did her best to torch the internet Monday when she dropped a couple of racy shots wearing little more than a bra top.

The stunning 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked perfect in the black-and-white shots she posted wearing barely the white top. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Good morning NYC by @bryanwhitely the last time I was here, which is your fav? 1,2? xx.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a black two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Georgia Gibbs Heats Things Up With White Lingerie Shot
Kelly Gale Wears Blue Bikini In Awesome Instagram Pictures
Demi Rose Shares Incredible Bikini Picture On Instagram