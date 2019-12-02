Katy Perry Gets In Holiday Spirit With Sexy Santa Claus Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Katy Perry definitely got everyone’s attention when she dropped a Santa Claus snap on Instagram for her millions of followers as she teased an advent calendar.

The 35-year-old pop singer looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for shot rocking a strapless red and white Santa bodysuit and red gloves complete with a Santa Hat, per Page Six in a piece published Monday. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific picture and simply captioned it,”Did you see the 25 Days of Cozy advent calendar reveal? Make sure you’re following along every day for a first look at giveaways, clips, and photos like this one! Link in bio.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 1, 2019 at 2:14pm PST

On Monday, she also posted a preview of her latest song titled, “Cozy Little Christmas” and it shows the “Roar” singer looking festive as she lounges topless and gets a massage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 2, 2019 at 12:04pm PST

In another post, Perry looked just as terrific in a clip from the new song as she sports a series of outfits, including one shot of her looking like a candy cane in stripped red and white bodysuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 1, 2019 at 9:04am PST

The “Dark Horse” singer’s social media account is always quite the treat. Check out some of those unforgettable snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 25, 2019 at 10:11am PDT