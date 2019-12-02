Kelly Gale Wears Blue Bikini In Awesome Instagram Pictures

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Kelly Gale had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Gale, who is one of the best models in the game, posted several photos of herself in a skimpy bikini, and they’re all awesome. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

There’s amazing photos, and then there’s photos like these ones from Gale. These snaps are borderline too much to handle. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at them all below. You’re going to love them. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

You’d have to be blind or insane to not like what Gale brings to the table when it comes to fire content. Very few people do it better. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she tore down the web. They’re all incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Charlotte McKinney Shares Amazing Swimsuit Picture On Instagram
Rita Ora Shares Amazing Bikini Picture On Instagram
Sailor Brinkley Cook Shares Impressive Picture On Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski: In 2018, It's 'Important' For Women To Wear 'A String Bikini On The Beach And At A Protest'