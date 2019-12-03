Kaia Gerber Shows Off Toned Abs In $1,250 Pearl-Studded Bra

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Model Kaia Gerber shows off her body in a pearl-studded bra Monday that was on the pricier side.

Gerber presented an award at the 2019 British Fashion Awards on Monday, according to a report published by Page Six. She was stunning in a black and white Loewe outfit.

The model paired a white sheer maxi skirt with a black pearl-studded bra, which she wore as a top instead. The bra is worth $1,250, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Spotted On Lunch Date With Kaia Gerber)

Cindy Crawford’s daughter isn’t the only celebrity to give in to the bralette-turned top trend recently.

Zoe Kravitz wore a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti bralette to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in February. The bra was made out of 18K gold and cost a total of $24,000. The outfit was beautiful and she, of course, looked amazing in it.

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Actress Kristen Stewart also jumped on the trend in November when she wore a leather bra paired with a blazer and slacks to an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Even television personality Kris Jenner has rocked the look. In September, Jenner wore a pantsuit with a sheer top over a black bra. The look was spicy, especially for the mom of five. I loved it though.

This trend is great and needs to be continued. You still get the professional look, but with a little bit of sexy.

Lauryn Overhultz

Columnist
Follow Lauryn on Twitter

Trending

Antje Utgaard Goes Topless In Unreal Instagram Picture
Rosanna Arkle Posts Fire Bikini Picture On Instagram
Olivia Jordan Shares Bikini Photo On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]