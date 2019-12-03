Kaia Gerber Shows Off Toned Abs In $1,250 Pearl-Studded Bra

share on facebook tweet this

Model Kaia Gerber shows off her body in a pearl-studded bra Monday that was on the pricier side.

Gerber presented an award at the 2019 British Fashion Awards on Monday, according to a report published by Page Six. She was stunning in a black and white Loewe outfit.

The model paired a white sheer maxi skirt with a black pearl-studded bra, which she wore as a top instead. The bra is worth $1,250, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Spotted On Lunch Date With Kaia Gerber)

Cindy Crawford’s daughter isn’t the only celebrity to give in to the bralette-turned top trend recently.

Zoe Kravitz wore a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti bralette to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in February. The bra was made out of 18K gold and cost a total of $24,000. The outfit was beautiful and she, of course, looked amazing in it.

Actress Kristen Stewart also jumped on the trend in November when she wore a leather bra paired with a blazer and slacks to an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Even television personality Kris Jenner has rocked the look. In September, Jenner wore a pantsuit with a sheer top over a black bra. The look was spicy, especially for the mom of five. I loved it though.

This trend is great and needs to be continued. You still get the professional look, but with a little bit of sexy.