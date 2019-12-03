Olivia Jordan Shares Bikini Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Olivia Jordan rocked Instagram with a recent photo.

Jordan, who is known for impressing us on Instagram, posted a photo of herself in a white bikini for her followers to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It looked like they certainly did enjoy it because it quickly got several thousands of likes, which we all know is a great sign. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. My guess is you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on

There’s a reason Olivia Jordan is so popular online, and it’s not because she’s known for holding back. It’s the exact opposite. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s because she routinely dominates the web for all of us to enjoy. Here are a few more examples of her excellence online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Jordan (@theoliviajordan) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Holly Sonders Shares Fire Bikini Picture On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
Check Out Abigail Ratchford's Greatest Photos From 2017 [SLIDESHOW]