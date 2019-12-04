Taylor Hill Torches Internet With Racy Shots In The Tub

share on facebook tweet this

Taylor Hill did her very best to torch the internet Wednesday when she dropped a couple racy shots while posing in a tub of bubbles.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the snaps wearing no top and covered by some water in a sunken bathtub. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Chillin.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Dec 4, 2019 at 12:30pm PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few we would be remiss not to share, including a great snap of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Sep 24, 2019 at 9:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jul 26, 2019 at 3:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jul 10, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jul 2, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jun 26, 2019 at 8:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Nov 11, 2018 at 7:22am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Nov 10, 2018 at 12:43pm PST