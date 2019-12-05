Jade Lagardere Torches Internet With Racy White Outfit Shot
Jade Lagardere did her best to torch the internet when she posted a racy white outfit shot on Instagram for her hundreds of thousands of followers.
The 29-year-old Maxim cover model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the jaw-dropping black-and-white shot rocking either a strapless top or dress, as it is unclear which from the snap. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great snap and simply captioned it, “In my life, I lived, I loved, I lost, I regretted, I had pain, I trusted, I made mistakes, but first of all I have learned. Shot by The Incredible @russelljames and sweet glamteam @tarapagliaramua and @brittanwhite,” per Google translate.(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The Belgian beauty‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking white lingerie and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the gentlemen’s magazine that are truly can’t-miss!
