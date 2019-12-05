Viki Odintcova Goes Naked In Shocking Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Viki Odintcova blew away Instagram with a recent picture.

The Russian-born sensation posted a photo of herself naked, and there’s a high chance this one will be the craziest shot you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this might honestly be the craziest picture we’ve seen out of Odintcova. Considering the stuff she posts, that’s saying a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’s absolutely out of control. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

You’re out of your mind if you’re not a big fan of what she does on Instagram. Her feed is nothing but straight-fire pictures day after day. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who might not believe me, I suggest you take a gander at a few more of her amazing pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Mallory Edens Wears White Bikini In Instagram Photo
Taylor Hill Torches Internet With Racy Shots In The Tub
Lyna Perez Wears Tiny Bikini In Instagram Photo
Viki Odintcova Goes Naked In Shocking Instagram Picture