Devon Windsor Wears Sexy Outfit In Maxim Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Devon Windsor tore down Instagram in a recent picture from Maxim.

Windsor, who is one of the best models in the game, rocked a black outfit in the scandalous photo, and this one might have your head spinning. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last got some straight fire out of Windsor, but this photo is clearly proof she still has it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Dec 5, 2019 at 11:10am PST

It’s never a bad thing when Windsor and Maxim are combining forces to dominate the internet. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you enjoy a few more of her incredible posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Dec 5, 2019 at 9:26am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Dec 2, 2019 at 1:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Nov 2, 2019 at 7:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Oct 21, 2019 at 11:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Sep 21, 2019 at 8:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Aug 14, 2019 at 9:51am PDT