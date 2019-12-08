Demi Rose Wears Scandalous Dress In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Demi Rose started a fire on Instagram with a recent post.

Rose, who is a major hit here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in a red dress, and this one is the definition of great.

Now, it might not be the wildest shot we've ever seen out of her, but it's still something you're going to want to see.

I can promise you that much. Give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Dec 6, 2019 at 3:03pm PST

You know you're in for a fun time online whenever Rose is out here dropping fire posts like the one above. That's just a fact.

When she cuts it loose, she never disappoints. Here are a few more times Rose burned the internet to the ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Nov 25, 2019 at 8:52am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Nov 13, 2019 at 10:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Nov 4, 2019 at 9:09am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Oct 12, 2019 at 2:13pm PDT