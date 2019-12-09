Alessandra Ambrosio Wins Day With Racy Blue Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio absolutely won the day Monday when she shared a stunning midnight blue swimsuit shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 38-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret Angel looked amazing as she posed for one of the snaps rocking a dark blue one-piece swimsuit while coming out of the water. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the unforgettable picture and captioned it, “I always cared about the ocean. When I was growing up, I wanted to be a marine biologist. As a kid, I loved to swim a lot. I always spent quality time with my family and all my vacations by the beach. Those are the happiest memories I have. And of course, I always pretended to be a mermaid… naturally” @harpersbazaararabia.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 9, 2019 at 5:07pm PST

The former lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a red bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 4, 2019 at 1:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 28, 2019 at 12:47pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 24, 2019 at 12:39am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 10, 2019 at 11:45pm PST

Not to mention, a handful of stunning shots from her appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Oct 30, 2019 at 11:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:29pm PST