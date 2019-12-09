Jennifer Lopez Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Black Bodysuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Harper’s Bazaar magazine celebrated Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globe nomination Monday with a jaw-dropping snap of her rocking a black bodysuit.

The 50-year-old actress/singer looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the shot in the very low-cut bodysuit and black high heels for a photo taken featuring the “Hustlers” star. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine captioned the unforgettable picture, “Will @jlo achieve EGOT status after her Oscar-worthy performance in @hustlersmovie? Tap the link in our bio to find out. ⁣Photograph by @studioakrans from our February 2019 issue.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Dec 9, 2019 at 12:34pm PST

Lopez’s social media account is also quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a pink bikini and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 20, 2019 at 1:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 20, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 3, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 8, 2019 at 8:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 2, 2019 at 9:07pm PDT