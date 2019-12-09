Jennifer Lopez Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Black Bodysuit Shot
Harper’s Bazaar magazine celebrated Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globe nomination Monday with a jaw-dropping snap of her rocking a black bodysuit.
The 50-year-old actress/singer looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the shot in the very low-cut bodysuit and black high heels for a photo taken featuring the “Hustlers” star. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine captioned the unforgettable picture, “Will @jlo achieve EGOT status after her Oscar-worthy performance in @hustlersmovie? Tap the link in our bio to find out. Photograph by @studioakrans from our February 2019 issue.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Lopez’s social media account is also quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a pink bikini and looking sensational!
