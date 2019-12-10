Blanca Padilla Wins Day With Several White Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Blanca Padilla hand down won the day Tuesday when she shared a couple of racy bikini shots on Instagram for her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she rocked a white two-piece swimsuit while enjoying some time at the beach and soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great snaps and simply captioned her post, “Thought somebody would wake me up…”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blanca Padilla (@blancapadilla) on Dec 10, 2019 at 11:35am PST

The lingerie model has been on quite the sharing spree lately and her social media account is always terrific with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking another white bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blanca Padilla (@blancapadilla) on Dec 8, 2019 at 3:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blanca Padilla (@blancapadilla) on Dec 7, 2019 at 9:11pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blanca Padilla (@blancapadilla) on Aug 10, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blanca Padilla (@blancapadilla) on Aug 4, 2019 at 2:38pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual lingerie show that are truly can’t-miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blanca Padilla (@blancapadilla) on Nov 13, 2019 at 7:21am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blanca Padilla (@blancapadilla) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:23pm PST