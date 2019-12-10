Brooks Nader Shares Jaw-Dropping Shots In Completely See-Through Mini-Dress

share on facebook tweet this

Brooks Nader absolutely torched the internet Tuesday when she shared a couple of jaw-dropping shots showing in her a completely see-through mini dress.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed on the red carpet in a series of snaps in the one-shoulder silver sheer mini, braless, and wearing white lingerie.

She didn't have to explain much about the stunning picture taken at the Sports Illustrated Person of the Year Award. Check them out.

The swimsuit model's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

