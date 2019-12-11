Bar Refaeli Heats Things Up With Racy Tan Swimsuit Shot
Bar Refaeli did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared on Instagram a stunning throwback shot of her rocking a racy swimsuit.
The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a tan one-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (RELATED: Celebrate Bar Refaeli’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [PHOTOS])
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “I wanted to do A ‘then and now’ picture. But I’m going to skip the NOW. This is THEN.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her posing topless wearing bikini bottoms and looking sensational.
Not to mention a few, from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
