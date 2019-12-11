Camila Oliveira Rocks Instagram With Bikini Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Camila Oliveira didn’t disappoint on Instagram with a recent picture.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted a scandalous photo of herself in a bikini, and this one is almost certainly going to have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s no secret what Camila is capable of Instagram, but it never hurts to get a reminder. That’s exactly what she accomplished here. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be absolutely blown away. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camis Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

Oliveira doesn’t always drop down from the clouds, but it’s never a bad thing whenever she does. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, we already know this to be true. Enjoy a few more of her amazing posts while you’re here! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camis Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camis Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camis Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camis Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camis Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Kelly Gale Drops Insane Bikini Picture On Instagram
Brooks Nader Shares Jaw-Dropping Shots In Completely See-Through Mini-Dress
Josephine Skriver Wears Red Lingerie In Stunning Instagram Picture
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]