Christina Aguilera Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Braless Outfit Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Christina Aguilera torches the internet Wednesday when she shared a couple of jaw-dropping braless shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 38-year-old pop singer looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for the snaps rocking a very low-cut orange mini-dress as she celebrated that her birthday is coming. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

She didn’t explain much about the stunning post and simply captioned, “Sagittarius energy. A big birthday mood loading…” (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

The “What A Girl Wants” hitmaker’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her red carpet appearances.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo posing braless and rocking jeans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Karin Hart Drops Fire Bikini Picture On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Larsa Pippen Wears Revealing Outfit In Instagram Picture
Allie Ayers Wears White Bra In Stunning Instagram Photo