Georgia Gibbs Wears Tiny Bikini In Awesome Bikini Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Georgia Gibbs destroyed Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.

Gibbs, who is a star from Australia, posted a photo of herself on a boat in a tiny bikini, and this one might have your head spinning. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

This might honestly be the spiciest picture that we’ve seen out of Gibbs in a very long time, and we all know how great she can be. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be absolutely blown away. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

Gibbs’ skills online are downright absurd. Whenever she decides to drop fire, there’s pretty much nobody on Instagram that can keep up. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more photos that proof her elite status. You’ll like every single one. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Elizabeth Hurley Shares Scandalous Picture On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Brooks Nader Shares Jaw-Dropping Shots In Completely See-Through Mini-Dress
Elsa Hosk Goes Topless In Two Crazy Instagram Pictures