Georgia Gibbs Wears Tiny Bikini In Awesome Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Georgia Gibbs destroyed Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.

Gibbs, who is a star from Australia, posted a photo of herself on a boat in a tiny bikini, and this one might have your head spinning. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

This might honestly be the spiciest picture that we’ve seen out of Gibbs in a very long time, and we all know how great she can be. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be absolutely blown away. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on Dec 10, 2019 at 1:46pm PST

Gibbs’ skills online are downright absurd. Whenever she decides to drop fire, there’s pretty much nobody on Instagram that can keep up. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more photos that proof her elite status. You’ll like every single one. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on Nov 10, 2019 at 6:12pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on Sep 17, 2019 at 3:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on Aug 20, 2019 at 8:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Mae Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) on Aug 6, 2019 at 9:40am PDT