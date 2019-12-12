Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Hits Back At Critics Of Her Totally See-Through Red Carpet Dress

share on facebook tweet this

Brooks Nader responded to critics who slammed her for wearing a completely see-through dress on the red carpet at the 2019 Sports Illustrated Person of the Year event.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a one-shoulder silver sheer mini-dress Monday night to the annual awards show. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She posted a couple pictures in the jaw-dropping outfit on her Instagram and one person labeled her a “slut” for the revealing number while another suggested she was “asking to be raped” for her choice, per Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Dec 10, 2019 at 7:49am PST

“She probably has used her body to get ahead … I call it as I see it, popular or not,” one person wrote. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Another added, “Why do women like you wear see thru clothes, then get mad when men treat them like sluts? I guess you don’t.”

But the swimsuit rookie made it clear she wasn’t fazed by the negativity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Nov 1, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT

“I love the hate queen,” Nader wrote to one person.

“Whatever makes you feel better about yourself,” she added.

The swimsuit model also explained that the stunning outfit made her feel “sexy” and found it “empowering.”