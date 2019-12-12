Gisele Bundchen Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Throwback Shot
Gisele Bundchen did her best to torch the internet Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini throwback shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 39-year-old supermodel looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the shot rocking a blue two-piece swimsuit while coming out of the water while the sun was going down. It’s an incredible picture. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t explain much about the terrific snap and simply captioned it, “Nada melhor do que sentir a energia do sol. #GoldenHour Nothing better than feeling the sun’s energy. #tbt.”(RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)
The retired Victoria’s Secret model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her posing topless for Elle magazine.
