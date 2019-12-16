Haley Kalil Torches Internet With Yellow Lace Lingerie Shots
Haley Kalil hands down won the day Monday when she shared a couple of racy lace lingerie shots on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.
The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snaps rocking a yellow bra and matching underwear set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great posts and simply captioned, “No I am not currently wearing this. I’m on a plane.. and that would be weird.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
