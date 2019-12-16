Joan Smalls Heats Things Up With Racy Lingerie Shot At The Beach

share on facebook tweet this

Joan Smalls definitely heated things up Sunday when she shared a racy lingerie shot on Instagram during her latest trip to the beach because she forgot her swimsuit.

The 31-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked truly fantastic as she posed for the snap wearing a powder blue bra top and ripped cut-off jeans while soaking up the sun.

She didn't explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "When you forget your swimsuit so you gotta make it work."

The lingerie model's social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an animal-print bikini and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show.

