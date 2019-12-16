Rita Ora Wears White Bra In Spicy Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Rita Ora did her best to obliterate Instagram with a new post early Monday morning.

The singing sensation posted a photo of herself in a white bra, and this one will almost certainly have you looking several times. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To tell you how scandalous this shot is, her fans gave it north of 300,000 likes in a matter of only a couple hours. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

We all know that’s a great sign. Give it a look below. I think you’ll be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s a golden post from one of our fan favorites here at The Smoke Room, and there’s no other way to describe it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Rita. Incredible performance! Now, let’s all take a look at a few more of her great pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Kate Bock Wears Scandalous Outfit In Instagram Pictures
Maxim Shares Unreal Picture Of Nina Agdal On Instagram
Frida Aasen Goes Naked In Shocking Instagram Picture
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]