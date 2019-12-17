Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Shares Jaw-Dropping Snaps From Her Wedding Day

share on facebook tweet this

Brooks Nader did her best to torch the internet Tuesday when she shared a handful of jaw-dropping snaps of her wedding gown from her special day.

The 22-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked drop-dead gorgeous in the variety of pictures she shared on Instagram showing her in the stunning strapless, figure fitting, Oscar de la Renta gown. In one shot, the swimsuit model is truly a vision as she posed alone surrounded by greenery.

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Best day of my life! Thank you @people for the exclusive on our big day!” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It comes following reports Monday, that the model made her relationship with boyfriend William Haire official when she walked down the aisle over the weekend at a gorgeous ceremony held in Louisiana. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

The gathering held in New Orleans was attended by more than 300 of their family and friends.

As previously reported, the swimsuit rookie shared with People magazine what she was looking forward to most about marrying William.

“I’m mostly excited to call him hubby!” Nader shared. “We are also excited to just continue our adventures together. We’ve done a lot of fun traveling and look forward to doing even more.”

The swimsuit model previously described the theme for her special day as “chic and modern with a romantic twist and a New Orleans flair.”

“Flowers are everything for me so I am hoping they will help set the vibe,” she added. “I grew up in Louisiana and went to college in New Orleans for two years and love everything about the city. We will have some fun New Orleans traditions incorporated, like a line parade after the ceremony. It’s a staple for New Orleans weddings.”