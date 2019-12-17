Rosanna Arkle Drops Fire Bikini Picture On Instagram
Rosanna Arkle didn’t disappoint on Instagram with a recent picture.
Arkle, who is from Australia, posted a photo of herself in a revealing bikini, and it’s absolutely outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It’s not just a great picture from Arkle, but it might be one of the best bikini snaps that we’ve seen in a long time here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking on this one? I’m thinking that’s an absolutely fire post from Arkle, and there’s no other way to spin it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
She brings the heat, and this shot wasn’t an exception at all. Well done, Arkle. Well done. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram