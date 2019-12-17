Rosanna Arkle Drops Fire Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Rosanna Arkle didn’t disappoint on Instagram with a recent picture.

Arkle, who is from Australia, posted a photo of herself in a revealing bikini, and it’s absolutely outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s not just a great picture from Arkle, but it might be one of the best bikini snaps that we’ve seen in a long time here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@rosannaarkle) on Dec 13, 2019 at 5:04pm PST

What are we all thinking on this one? I’m thinking that’s an absolutely fire post from Arkle, and there’s no other way to spin it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She brings the heat, and this shot wasn’t an exception at all. Well done, Arkle. Well done. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@rosannaarkle) on Dec 11, 2019 at 2:51am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@rosannaarkle) on Dec 9, 2019 at 1:19pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@rosannaarkle) on Dec 4, 2019 at 1:40pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@rosannaarkle) on Nov 27, 2019 at 1:50pm PST