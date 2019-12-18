Cara Delevingne Torches Internet With Topless Bath Tub Shot With Ashley Benson

share on facebook tweet this

Cara Delevingne did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless bath tub shot on Instagram for her girlfriend’s birthday.

The 27-year-old actress/model looked amazing as she posed for the snap while taking a bath with her love interest actress Ashley Benson, who was also topless and in the tub as the two shared a kiss. (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])

She didn’t explain much about the great post that included a handful of other pictures and simply captioned it, “Happy birthday @ashleybenson. There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Dec 18, 2019 at 5:52am PST

“It’s you and me which is my favourite,” she aded. “My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious.”

Delevingne continued, “I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson.”

The “Suicide Squad” star and Benson first made headlines when reports surfaced in May of 2018 that the two were dating, per Page Six. However, the two didn’t finally confirm that they were seeing each other until earlier this year with a steamy post on Instagram.

It all comes a week after Delevingne’s Twitter account was hacked and the message posted on her account claimed the two had split up. Clearly, judging by her latest post, there is no truth to that rumor.