Demi Lovato Reveals New Ink And It Will Have Fans Cheering

Demi Lovato revealed some new ink she got as the year comes to an end and it is fair to say the message on this one will leave fans cheering.

In a photo shared on Instagram by tattoo artist Dr. Woo, the 27-year-old singer is rocking a neck tattoo and in cursive the word reads, “Survivor.” The “Today” show covered the new tattoo in a piece published Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

He captioned the post simply, “On a real one” as he tagged the pop singer in the photo. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

Photographer Angelo Kritikos later posted another picture of the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer with the new ink and it looked terrific. Check it out!

It all comes after Lovato has, like the tattoo reads, survived one heck of a year. She reportedly nearly died in the summer of 2018 from a drug overdose. She remained in the hospital for two weeks and then immediately entered a rehab facility.

Over the summer, Demi made headlines with the exciting news that she was busy working in the studio on new music.

“You know what’s great about making an album?” the “Stone Cold” singer captioned her post on an Instagram story. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.”