Iggy Azalea Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Red Bikini Shot
Iggy Azalea definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 29-year-old pop singer looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the racy snap wearing a red two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun in a tropical looking location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about where the great picture was taken for the fantastic post and simply captioned it, “WISH U WERE HERE.” (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)
View this post on Instagram
The “Pretty Girls” hitmaker’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a fitted yellow dress and looking sensational. (RELATED: Iggy Azalea Ends Things With Nick Young For Good)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram