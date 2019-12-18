Iggy Azalea Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Red Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Iggy Azalea definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 29-year-old pop singer looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the racy snap wearing a red two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun in a tropical looking location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where the great picture was taken for the fantastic post and simply captioned it, “WISH U WERE HERE.” (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Dec 18, 2019 at 5:20am PST

The “Pretty Girls” hitmaker’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a fitted yellow dress and looking sensational. (RELATED: Iggy Azalea Ends Things With Nick Young For Good)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Dec 4, 2019 at 5:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Nov 26, 2019 at 9:04pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Nov 10, 2019 at 3:38pm PST