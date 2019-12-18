Kelsey Merritt Heats Things Up With Racy Lingerie Clip
Kelsey Merritt definitely heated things up Wednesday when she shared a racy lingerie clip from her latest fashion photo shoot in the Philippines.
The 23-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the fun video wearing silver lingerie with a black feather boa.
She didn't explain much about the great clip and simply captioned it, "#bts with @bjpascual @eldzsmejia @antheabueno @markfamilara."
The lingerie model's social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her posing topless and wearing red and white lingerie.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
