Kelsey Merritt Heats Things Up With Racy Lingerie Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kelsey Merritt definitely heated things up Wednesday when she shared a racy lingerie clip from her latest fashion photo shoot in the Philippines.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the fun video wearing silver lingerie with a black feather boa. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great clip and simply captioned it, “#bts with @bjpascual @eldzsmejia @antheabueno @markfamilara.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her posing topless and wearing red and white lingerie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Iggy Azalea Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Red Bikini Shot
Tanya Mityushina Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Pictures
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Sommer Ray Shares Revealing Picture On Instagram