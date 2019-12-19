Hailey Clauson Shares Scandalous Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Hailey Clauson gave her fans a bit of a treat with a recent Instagram post.

Clauson, who has posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, posted a photo of herself in a black outfit, and you don’t want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, I want to be clear here. It’s certainly not her most scandalous photo by any metric or measurement. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Not at all, but I think you’ll understand why we liked it so much once you see it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Dec 18, 2019 at 9:57am PST

Again, it’s not even close to be the craziest photo she’s ever posted. Not by a country mile, but it was certainly still worth our time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Now, let’s take a dive into a few more times she unloaded online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Dec 3, 2019 at 4:54pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Nov 26, 2019 at 9:50am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Oct 29, 2019 at 12:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Oct 26, 2019 at 9:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Oct 3, 2019 at 6:25pm PDT