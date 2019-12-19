Sara Underwood Stuns On Instagram With Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Underwood recently dropped a fire swimsuit picture on Instagram.

Underwood, who is one of the most impressive women on the site, posted a photo of herself under a waterfall wearing a blue bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just in case you thought Underwood might have lost a step along the way, I can promise this photo will erase any doubts in your mind. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’s going to absolutely blow you away. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Dec 18, 2019 at 9:31am PST

There are very few women capable of keeping up with Underwood when it comes to dropping fire on Instagram. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she cuts it loose, you know you’re for a wild time online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Dec 15, 2019 at 1:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Dec 10, 2019 at 12:12pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Dec 11, 2019 at 11:23am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Nov 3, 2019 at 7:24am PST