Barbara Fialho Goes Topless In Insane Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Barbara Fialho destroyed Instagram with a recent picture.

The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself topless, and this one might have you wondering if it goes just a shade too far. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We’re all about crazy content here at The Smoke Room, but this one from Fialho is almost too much to handle. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but you never know until you see it for yourself. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Fialho (@barbara) on

Like I said above, it really doesn’t get too much crazier than that. She’s even wearing an awesome hat, which is always a bonus! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more times Fialho impressed us all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Fialho (@barbara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Fialho (@barbara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Fialho (@barbara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Fialho (@barbara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Fialho (@barbara) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Barbara Fialho Goes Topless In Insane Instagram Picture
Pamela Anderson Wears Revealing Outfit In Stunning Instagram Picture