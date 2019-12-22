Barbara Fialho Goes Topless In Insane Instagram Picture
Barbara Fialho destroyed Instagram with a recent picture.
The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself topless, and this one might have you wondering if it goes just a shade too far. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We’re all about crazy content here at The Smoke Room, but this one from Fialho is almost too much to handle. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but you never know until you see it for yourself. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Like I said above, it really doesn’t get too much crazier than that. She’s even wearing an awesome hat, which is always a bonus! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more times Fialho impressed us all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram