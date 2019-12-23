Lindsey Pelas Wears Black Bikini In Awesome Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Lindsey Pelas didn’t disappoint one bit on Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

Pelas, who is one of the most impressive women on the internet, posted a photo of herself in a skimpy black bikini, and it’s insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know fire content when we see it, and there’s no doubt at all this post from Pelas will be among the best you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on Dec 19, 2019 at 4:33pm PST

It’s always a ton of fun to watch Pelas drop down from the sky with some amazing content, and I think that’s the best way to describe the shot above. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Lindsey. Extremely impressive! Now, let’s take a look at a few more of her fire pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on Oct 20, 2019 at 1:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on Oct 10, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on Sep 7, 2019 at 7:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on Aug 2, 2019 at 2:12pm PDT