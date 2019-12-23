Georgia Fowler Wears Swimsuit In Instagram Picture
Georgia Fowler didn’t let her fans down with a recent Instagram picture.
The star model posted a photo of herself wearing a blue swimsuit and a hat, and it’s a fire snap for her loyal followers. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She captioned the post, “Shade.” Yeah, I’m not really sure that applies here, but we all know nobody is here for the caption. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
They’re just here for the fire content. Give the snap a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You’re insane if you’re not a fan of Fowler. She doesn’t know how to hold back on Instagram. All she does it heat things up. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
For anybody who doubts me, here are a few more times she melted the web down. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram