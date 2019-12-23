Rita Ora Wears Blue Bikini In Amazing Instagram Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Rita Ora annihilated Instagram with a recent post.

The singing superstar posted two photos of herself in a skimpy blue bikini, and both of them are absolutely out of control. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s not a secret at all that Ora can dominate on the internet, but it never hurts to get a reminder of her elite status. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That’s exactly what she accomplished here. Give them a look below. I’m willing to bet you’ll enjoy them a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Dec 20, 2019 at 5:53pm PST

What are we all thinking about this scandalous post from Ora? I’m thinking it’s just the latest example that she’s a star on every single level. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she decides to bring the heat, you better just watch out at every turn because there’s nothing anybody can do to stop her. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Dec 20, 2019 at 12:06pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Dec 16, 2019 at 4:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Nov 30, 2019 at 2:06pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Oct 15, 2019 at 2:43pm PDT