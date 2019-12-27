Alessandra Ambrosio Wears Red Bikini In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio cut loose on Instagram with a recent post.

The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself in a red bikini, and there’s no doubt at all that you’re going to want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To tell you how popular this snap was with her fans, it took absolutely no time at all before it generated thousands and thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 26, 2019 at 1:32pm PST

Ambrosio is in some rarified air when it comes to dominating the internet. There are very few women capable of keeping up, and that’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more times she burned up the web. You’re going to love every single one. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 9, 2019 at 5:07pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 4, 2019 at 1:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 28, 2019 at 12:47pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 24, 2019 at 1:55pm PST