Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid About Her And Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Sex Life

Kelly Clarkson got very candid about her and husband Brandon Blackstock’s sex life and it’s fair to say it is a healthy one after six years of marriage and two kids.

The reveal came when the 37-year-old singer was asked “What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed,” during a sit down with Voice season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli for “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” per E! News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“Well Brynn,” the “Because of You” hitmaker answered with a laugh. “I was single for many years, so…I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed.”(RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Had Her Appendix Removed Hours After Billboard Music Awards)

“That’s not a lie,” she added. “That’s real and it’s not weird. It’s natural.”

The “Stronger” singer hasn’t been shy in the past about her relationship with her husband and how before they started dating him she truly thought she was was “asexual.”

“I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Clarkson shared with the People magazine in 2017. “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

“I honestly thought I was asexual—I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life,” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling…OK! That’s what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale. I just got it. I just didn’t have a clue.”