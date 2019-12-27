Nina Agdal Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Pink Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Nina Agdal hands down won the day Friday when she posted a series of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing a bright pink two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific shots and simply captioned the post, “Para para paradise.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 27, 2019 at 12:36pm PST

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a purple and green bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Oct 24, 2019 at 5:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Aug 16, 2019 at 6:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 5, 2019 at 12:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jun 18, 2019 at 6:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jun 13, 2019 at 2:35pm PDT

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 12, 2018 at 7:22pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Apr 27, 2018 at 2:38pm PDT