Nina Agdal Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Pink Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Nina Agdal hands down won the day Friday when she posted a series of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing a bright pink two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific shots and simply captioned the post, “Para para paradise.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a purple and green bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Alessandra Ambrosio Wears Red Bikini In Instagram Picture
Nina Agdal Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Pink Bikini Shots
Pamela Anderson Rocks Instagram With Bikini Picture
Frida Aasen Goes Naked In Shocking Instagram Picture