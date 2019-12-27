Nina Agdal Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Pink Bikini Shots
Nina Agdal hands down won the day Friday when she posted a series of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram for her millions of followers.
The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing a bright pink two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the terrific shots and simply captioned the post, “Para para paradise.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a purple and green bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram