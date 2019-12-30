Bella Hadid Torches Internet With Topless White Bikini Clip
Bella Hadid did her best to torch the internet on Monday when she she shared a topless bikini clip on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the fun video wearing white two-piece bottoms with a blue shirt and no bra. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about where the clip was taken and simply captioned it, “Using u as my reflection…. Hypnosis @raveena_aurora.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one clip of her rocking black bikini bottoms and a cropped top while looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram