Brooke Shields Shares Amazing Bikini Body

Actress Brooke Shields showed off her toned body with an Instagram photo.

The “Pretty Baby” actress, 54, shared a bikini photo from vacation on her social media account Sunday.

“Another blue lagoon,” Shields captioned the photo.

The star is currently on a tropical vacation where she posed for the photo in a navy blue bikini. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares ‘One Last Thirst Trap’ Of 2019)

Shields’ toned abs are the result of her current work out program which she has also been sharing on social media. Last week, Shields shared videos of her doing squats and other various workouts.

“Getting one more workout in before the holidays,” she captioned the video. “It’s been a long road from my knee surgery last year to now – I’ve learned so much about my body and I’m excited to share more of my wellness journey with you.” (RELATED: Brooke Shields Opens Up About Losing ‘View’ Gig To Jenny McCarthy: ‘They Were Going For Something Different’)

Shields underwent knee surgery in 2018 after injuring her knee and needing to have a replacement.

She looks so good though. I’m so impressed, but are we really surprised?

Shields has always been someone who constantly looks good no matter her age.