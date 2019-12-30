Kylie Jenner Shares ‘One Last Thirst Trap’ Of 2019

share on facebook tweet this

Reality star Kylie Jenner shared one last “thirst trap” Sunday on Instagram.

Jenner shared two black and white photos in lingerie, one showing her face and one just focused on her body. She paired the lingerie with thick gold hoops and a slicked back ponytail.

“Just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap,” Jenner captioned the photo.

Jenner is known for her thirst traps, which she posts regularly on her Instagram. Sometimes the reality stars shares photos bikini photos from trips and other times she shares photos shot around her home. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Takes Fans Through Her Day-To-Day Life In New Vlog)

However, it’s been awhile since she shared her last thirst trap, so if you were looking for some New Year motivation Jenner just gave it to you.

Six weeks ago, Jenner shared a series of bikini photos from one of her many tropical trips.

“Happy place,” she captioned the photos of herself in a bright red and yellow cut-out one piece. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Deletes Video Of $3M Bugatti After Receiving Backlash)

I’m thankful Jenner spent most of 2019 making us wish we looked like her. Here’s to another year of waiting patiently for her to share one of her many thirst traps.