Lais Ribeiro Wears Tiny Bikini In Incredible Instagram Picture
Lais Ribeiro torched down Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.
The Brazilian-born sensation, who is also a major hit in the modeling game, posted a photo of herself in a tiny bikini for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
This isn’t just a small bikini. This might honestly be one of the smallest bikinis we’ve ever seen here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re not going to be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking about this spicy snap from Ribeiro? Again, we didn’t even know bikinis that small were allowed on Instagram! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Lais! Incredible performance! Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her photos. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram