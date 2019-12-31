Jen Selter Wears Bikini In Amazing Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Jen Selter heated up Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

Selter, who is one of the most popular fitness models on the planet, posted a photo of herself wearing a revealing bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take long at all for her fans to notice the insanely spicy snap because it currently has thousands and thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Dec 27, 2019 at 2:30pm PST

What are we all thinking about this post from Selter? It’s most certainly not the most revealing shot she’s ever posted, but it’s still elite. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All she knows how to do is nuke the web on a regular basis for her followers. Here are a few more times she impressed us all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Dec 17, 2019 at 3:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Dec 13, 2019 at 10:08am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Dec 6, 2019 at 8:49am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Dec 1, 2019 at 2:55pm PST