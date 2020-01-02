Josie Canseco Shares Topless Video On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Josie Canseco burned up Instagram with a recent post.

Canseco, who is one of the best models on all of Instagram, posted a video of herself topless in a tub, and it’s wild. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know wild content when we see it here at The Smoke Room. It’s what we do, and there’s no doubt we loved this one from Canseco. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to absolutely love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@josiecanseco) on Jan 1, 2020 at 5:17pm PST

What are we all thinking about this one from Canseco? I’m thinking that’s about as good as it gets when it comes to her dropping fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she tore it up online. You’re going to love them all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@josiecanseco) on Dec 5, 2019 at 11:23am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@josiecanseco) on Oct 26, 2019 at 6:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@josiecanseco) on Nov 17, 2019 at 9:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@josiecanseco) on Jul 11, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT