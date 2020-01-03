Larsa Pippen Heats Up Instagram With Swimsuit Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Larsa Pippen didn’t disappoint in a recent Instagram picture.

Pippen, who is one of the best follows on the whole site, posted a photo of herself at the beach in a swimsuit, and I can promise you don’t want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take long at all before her fans noticed because it currently has thousands and thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Pippen is in some rarified air when it comes to her ability to burn down Instagram on a regular basis. All she does is heat things up. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

