Larsa Pippen Heats Up Instagram With Swimsuit Picture
Larsa Pippen didn’t disappoint in a recent Instagram picture.
Pippen, who is one of the best follows on the whole site, posted a photo of herself at the beach in a swimsuit, and I can promise you don’t want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It also didn’t take long at all before her fans noticed because it currently has thousands and thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Pippen is in some rarified air when it comes to her ability to burn down Instagram on a regular basis. All she does is heat things up. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here are a few more of her golden posts. You’re going to like every single one. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram