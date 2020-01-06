Alessandra Ambrosio Dominates Instagram With Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio tore apart Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted a saucy photo of herself wearing a red bikini

In fact, it’s not just easy on the eyes, but it’s probably one of the sexiest snaps you’ll see all day on the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jan 4, 2020 at 11:06am PST

Will it ever get old watching Ambrosio tear down the internet on a regular basis? I think the answer to that is crystal clear, and it's no.

She's an elite talent in the modeling game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 30, 2019 at 7:23pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 26, 2019 at 1:32pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 24, 2019 at 12:39am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 10, 2019 at 11:45pm PST