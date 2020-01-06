Gwyneth Paltrow Stuns In Completely See-Through Dress At Golden Globes

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Gwyneth Paltrow definitely turned heads when she showed up a in a totally see-through bronze-colored dress on the red carpet at the Golden Globes Sunday night.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 47-year-old actress looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, head-to-toe sheer floor-length number that showed off her skin during the 77th annual award show held in Beverly Hills, California. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, diamond necklace and earrings and high heels. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

(Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)

(Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)

“The best part of the night is always getting home,” the “Iron Man” star captioned her post on Instagram later that night, along with another great snap in the unforgettable dress that was certainly a show-stopper. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

 

