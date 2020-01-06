Gwyneth Paltrow Stuns In Completely See-Through Dress At Golden Globes

share on facebook tweet this

Gwyneth Paltrow definitely turned heads when she showed up a in a totally see-through bronze-colored dress on the red carpet at the Golden Globes Sunday night.

The 47-year-old actress looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, head-to-toe sheer floor-length number that showed off her skin during the 77th annual award show held in Beverly Hills, California.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, diamond necklace and earrings and high heels.

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

"The best part of the night is always getting home," the "Iron Man" star captioned her post on Instagram later that night, along with another great snap in the unforgettable dress that was certainly a show-stopper.