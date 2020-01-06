Margot Robbie Heats Things Up In Racy Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Margot Robbie heated things up Monday when V magazine shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram from her shoot for the magazine’s latest issue.

The 29-year-old actress looked incredible as she posed for the black-and-white snap wearing a white and black strapless one-piece suit with black high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine had a lot to say about the great photo and captioned it in part, “After making waves with her first major motion picture role in Martin Scorsese’s #WolfofWallStreet, Margot Robbie tasked herself with breaking free from being typecast as a “gold-digging wife.”(RELATED: Celebrate Margot Robbie’s Birthday With Her Best Photos On The Internet [SLIDESHOW])

 

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” star‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her red carpet appearances. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her posing braless for the cover of Vogue magazine and looking sensational.

 

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
