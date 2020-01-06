Margot Robbie Heats Things Up In Racy Swimsuit Shot
Margot Robbie heated things up Monday when V magazine shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram from her shoot for the magazine’s latest issue.
The 29-year-old actress looked incredible as she posed for the black-and-white snap wearing a white and black strapless one-piece suit with black high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine had a lot to say about the great photo and captioned it in part, “After making waves with her first major motion picture role in Martin Scorsese’s #WolfofWallStreet, Margot Robbie tasked herself with breaking free from being typecast as a “gold-digging wife.”(RELATED: Celebrate Margot Robbie’s Birthday With Her Best Photos On The Internet [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” star‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her red carpet appearances. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her posing braless for the cover of Vogue magazine and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram