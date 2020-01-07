Devon Windsor Wears Black Swimsuit In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Devon Windsor had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

The American-born model posted a photo of herself in a black swimsuit, and this one isn’t too hard to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not only is it pretty easy on the eyes, but this might be one of the best snaps we’ve seen from Windsor in a minute or two. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. I’m guessing you’ll like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Jan 6, 2020 at 2:16pm PST

Will it ever get old watching Windsor tear up Instagram on a regular basis? I think the answer to that question is obvious. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

The answer is an overwhelming no. It’ll never get old at all. Watching her burn up the internet is one of our favorite things to do here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Dec 31, 2019 at 11:00am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Dec 18, 2019 at 5:14am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Dec 16, 2019 at 5:35am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Dec 15, 2019 at 1:38pm PST